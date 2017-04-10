MOSHE LEVY APPOINTED HONORARY LEGAL ADVISER TO CALPE HOUSE TRUST

Hassans’ associate, Moshe Levy, has been appointed Honorary Legal Adviser to Calpe House Trust.

The Trustees are undertaking the building and furnishing of three adjoining properties to meet the ever increasing demand for accommodation for sponsored patients. When completed, these buildings will provide 38 en-suite rooms, large common rooms and kitchens. The total investment will be in the region of £16 million pounds.

Albert Poggio, Vice-President, Calpe House Trust, commented:

“An ambitious project such as this has required, and continues to require, much legal advice. For Hassans to offer Moshe Levy as our honorary legal advisor is a tremendous help to the Trust and demonstrates clearly the dedicated support from Hassans as one of our major sponsors”​

Hassans’ Managing Partner, Javier Chincotta, added:

“Providing pro bono advice to worthy charities is important to Hassans. Calpe House Trust continues to help so many fellow Gibraltarians and we are proud to reciprocate by providing our expertise to help them bring this project comes to a successful completion. ”