MOD Property Viewings

MOD properties going to sale by way of tender

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has previously announced that various MOD properties will be sold by way of tender. Prospective buyers will wish to know that MOD houses will be available for viewing on the following dates/times:

Wednesday 10th January and Thursday 11th January 2018 from 1000 till 1500

and

Monday 15th January and Tuesday 16th January 2018 from 1100 till 1630

The properties available for viewing are as follows:

• House 1 and House 7, Lake Ramp

• House 6, Naval Hospital Hill

• Flat 25, Trafalgar Heights (meeting place is the Trafalgar Heights car park, where a member of the sales team will provide directions)

• 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses in Europa Walks Estate (meeting place is the NAAFI car park, where a member of the sales team will provide directions).

Those wishing to view properties on these dates are asked to note that parking within MOD estates is not permitted. We would therefore ask anyone viewing these properties to make alternative arrangements for parking or for transport to these sites.

Prospective buyers are also reminded that many properties on the MOD estate are still occupied by families and so are asked to respect the privacy of the current occupants of these homes. In addition to the discourtesy to these occupants, there is a real risk that security alerts will be caused by unauthorised people trespassing on what is still MOD property.