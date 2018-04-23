The Miss Gibraltar Office, run by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed that the 2018 Miss Gibraltar Pageant will be held on Saturday 16th June 2018 at Grand Battery House.

The Pageant this year will be an intimate, exclusive event organised by Santos Productions. It will be an hour’s show, featuring the three candidates parading in smart wear that will include the interview round, fashion wear and evening wear. The event will also feature some local entertainment, as well as appearances by past Miss Gibraltars.

This exclusive event will be for a maximum of 150 attendees. The event will not be aired live on GBC, although GBC will be invited by the Organiser to produce a documentary that will feature after the event.

The Miss Gibraltar Office can also confirm that only one contestant shall be crowned Miss Gibraltar 2018 and will receive a £2,000 cash prize, £3,500 clothing allowance and the opportunity of representing Gibraltar at Miss World, in the autumn. The two other contestants that do not place will share the £1,500 prize money between them as well as receiving a clothing allowance of £500 each, to accompany Miss Gibraltar in any of her official duties throughout her reign.

For further information, please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office, on 20067236 or email info@culture.gi.