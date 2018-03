The Miss Gibraltar Office will be extending the closing date for prospective contestants who wish to sign up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar Pageant.

The closing date for entries is now Friday 23rd March 2018. There will be no further extensions on this deadline.

Entry forms are available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh at 308 Main Street, during normal office hours. For further information please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi.