Minister Isola at Foreign Press Association in London

Minister for Commerce, The Hon Albert Isola MP, attended the annual Foreign Press Association dinner in London yesterday evening. He presented the TV News Story of the Year which was sponsored by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. He took the opportunity to talk on the implications of Brexit on Gibraltar’s status and economy. The Minister spoke after former Italian Prime Minister and EU Commissioner, Mario Monti, who was the Guest of Honour.

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has sponsored an award for journalism at previous dinners of the Foreign Press Association in London. The occasion gathers the top media personalities and awards are given for outstanding works achieved by members across the media spectrum in UK.