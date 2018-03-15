Minister for Equality attends United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP is this week once again attending the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The CSW is the most prominent entity on women’s issues and takes the lead in coordinating and promoting the UN’s work on economic and social issues for women’s empowerment and is instrumental in promoting gender equality. Representatives of Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC-accredited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from all regions of the world will be attending the session.

The Minister is attending with the UK delegation of MPs. A full programme of meetings and activities is scheduled.

The Minister is attending with Ms Karina Khubchand, Crown Counsel at the Ministry of Equality.