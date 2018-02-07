Michael Brufal de Melgarejo, Marques de Lendinez

This week we said goodbye to a friend, Mike Brufal. We are devastated to lose not only a fantastic contributor, but a wonderful person.

Mike wrote about Gibraltar and conducted a number of interviews with people of interest for over 51 years, many published by the Gibraltar Chronicle, as well as within the pages of The Gibraltar Magazine. His substantial work was known far and wide, one of the most poignant outcomes of which being his inclusion on the infamous Persona Non Grata list during the 15th economic siege by General Franco, which led to him being unable to enter Spain for many years.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Brenda, daughter Tabitha and husband Dominic, son Jonathan and wife Sarah, and grandchildren Oliver, Zelda, Oscar and Isabel, and his extended family.

To read some of Mike’s writings, visit Rock Jottings and his author page at The Gibraltar Magazine.