Miami, World Blockchain Forum: 1st Stop in 2018 DLT Roadshow

Gibraltar Finance attending World Blockchain Forum 2018 in Miami, January 17th to 19th.

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance and who leads on technology innovation initiatives as part of his private client remit, will spearhead Gibraltar’s representation at the first major blockchain conference of 2018.

The conference is the first in a series of visits to global key markets delivering a message of the support we provide emerging technology firms and the people driving the ventures. The launch of the much-heralded DLT regulatory framework, designed to provide regulatory certainty and consumer protection, delivers this in abundance. Hosted at James L Knight Centre in downtown Miami with over 3,000 delegates expected to attend. A full line up of internationally recognised speakers (https://btcmiami.com/speakers/) will provide insightful and thought provoking commentary over the three days.

The conference will cover a wide array of topics including blockchain technology, Bitcoin and Ethereum, token sale mechanics, investing, regulation, startups, disruption, and much more.

Representatives from Gibraltar’s DLT community will also be attending the event.

Albert Isola, Minister for Commerce commented: “Gibraltar has rightly received significant international recognition for the trailblazing work undertaken in developing the world’s first DLT regulatory framework. The commencement of legislation in early January 2018 was a very important milestone and effectively marked the start point of further targeted work promoting our jurisdiction. We have a very full agenda of activity planned for 2018 as we continue to show leadership in this exciting and growing area of business. Pleasingly the interest seen in 2017 has already begun to translate into new license applications.”