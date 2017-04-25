MENTAL HEALTH WEEK 8TH-14TH MAY

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to invite you to participate in their annual campaign themed ‘Surviving and Thriving’.

Thursday 11th – Clubhouse Gibraltar Annual Report Presentation at John Mackintosh Hall at 3pm.

Friday 12th – ‘Wear Yellow’ Day: Wear Yellow in support of Mental Health and give a donation.

Supported by Schools and Organizations.

Saturday 13th – Yellow Walk at 10.30am from The Convent to Casemates and Family Fun Day at Casemates from 11am to 4pm.

Yellow printed t-shirts are sold at £4.50, if you are interested please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on 20068423 or admin@clubhousegibraltar.com.