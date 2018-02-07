Clubhouse Gibraltar & Positive Pathways continue offering Mental Health First Aid Workshops

Clubhouse Gibraltar and Positive Pathways, two local Mental Health Charities, continue to deliver the successful Mental Health First Aid course in Gibraltar for the second year.

Mental Health First Aid is an internationally recognised course. . In the same way we learn physical first aid, Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to recognise those crucial warning signs of mental ill health.

The two day educational course teaches people to:

Recognise the symptoms of mental ill health

Understand and support a person who may be developing mental ill health

Provide initial help

Guide a person towards appropriate local professional help and support.

The training is designed to fit into four manageable chunks, these are:

Mental Health First Aid, Mental Health

Depression and Suicide Crisis

Anxiety, Personality Disorders, Eating Disorders and Self Harm.

Psychosis, Schizophrenia and Bipolar.

What will you learn?

In each section you will learn how to:

Spot the early signs of a mental distress

Feel confident about helping someone experiencing mental ill health

Provide help on a first aid basis

Help prevent someone from hurting themselves or others.

Help stop a mental illness from developing or getting worse.

Guide someone towards finding the right support

Reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Explore ways on how to initiate helpful conversations with regards to their mental health, employers will gain confidence in dealing with difficult situations and support their staff in the workplace or returning to work.

Who should attend the course?

Anybody who works with or supports people and has an interest in their welfare. Last year attendees have varied from Teachers, HR Officers, family and carers of people with mental health issues, Police, Fire and Rescue Welfare Officers. As well as students wanting to go into the Health care and therapeutic professions.

Everyone who attends the course will receive a copy of the MHFA manual and workbook, both excellent support resources. Once completed the course you will receive a certificate to confirm that you are a trained Mental Health First Aider.

The course is open to anyone over the age of 16, who works, managers or supports people in their community or work place.

Please note places are limited to sixteen persons on each course.

The total cost of the course is £195 per person (Statuary/ Private Sector) and £150 for voluntary sector. This includes all course materials, a light lunch and refreshments.

All money raised through the training will be go towards Clubhouse Gibraltar and Positive Pathways.

Click here to download the Mental Health First Aid Leaflet 2018 and course booking form.

For further information call Kevin or Darryl at Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68423 or MHFAgib@gmail.com.