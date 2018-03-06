#MedOceanHeroes Programme continues at BFMS

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
50

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

6 pupils received recognition from The Nautilus Project as part of their youth outreach. Evan Moya, Cole Gomez, Niall Belilo, Shaun Murien, Ryan Gaiviso and Jamie Lester were awarded #MedOceanHeroes certificates at the presentation TNP delivered today at Bishop Fitzgerald School. To date, 29 local students have become #MedOceanHeroes for their fantastic contribution to The Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

 

The Nautilus Project will be officially launching Re-fill together with AquaGib and The Hunter Group on Thursday 15th March. They will be based at the Piazza and giving away free refillable water bottles to the community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR