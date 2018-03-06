MedOceanHeroes Programme continues at BFMS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

6 pupils received recognition from The Nautilus Project as part of their youth outreach. Evan Moya, Cole Gomez, Niall Belilo, Shaun Murien, Ryan Gaiviso and Jamie Lester were awarded #MedOceanHeroes certificates at the presentation TNP delivered today at Bishop Fitzgerald School. To date, 29 local students have become #MedOceanHeroes for their fantastic contribution to The Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

The Nautilus Project will be officially launching Re-fill together with AquaGib and The Hunter Group on Thursday 15th March. They will be based at the Piazza and giving away free refillable water bottles to the community.