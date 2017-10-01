MATCHA CHEESECAKE – ten-ingredient antioxidant treat!

INGREDIENTS

For the filling:

1½ cup (180 g) raw cashews (soaked overnight in cool water or in very hot water for 1 hour)

optional: 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 lemon, juiced (~3 tbsp or 45 ml)

¼ cup (60 ml) light coconut milk

¼ cup (53 ml) melted coconut oil

½ cup (120 ml) maple syrup or agave

¼ cup (60 g) coconut yogurt

¼ tsp sea salt

1½ – 2 tsp matcha green tea powder

For the crust:

1 cup packed medjool dates (about 22 dates or 275 g), pitted

1½ cup (155 g) raw walnuts or almonds

Pinch sea salt

DIRECTIONS

Add dates to a food processor and blend until small bits remain and it forms into a ball. Remove and set aside.

Add nuts and salt and process into a meal. Then add dates back in and blend until a loose dough forms – it should stick together when you squeeze a bit between your fingers. If it’s too dry, add a few more dates through the spout while processing. If too wet, add more chopped walnuts.

Line a standard pie, round cake dish, or 7-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Then add crust mixture and carefully press with fingers to distribute.

To pack it down, use a flat-edged drinking glass lined with parchment paper and really press it down, pushing some crust up the sides. Place in the freezer to firm up.

Add all filling ingredients except matcha to a high-speed blender and blend until creamy and smooth, scraping down sides as needed. If it has trouble blending, add a bit more coconut milk.

Taste and adjust flavor/sweetness as needed, adding more coconut yogurt or lemon juice for tang, maple syrup for sweetness, or vanilla for vanilla flavor.

Pour ⅔ filling into the crust and tap a few times to release any air bubbles. Set aside.

To the remaining filling, add the matcha powder, starting with 1½ tsp. Blend until creamy and smooth. Then taste and see if it needs more matcha. Add to the filling in a swirling motion. Then swirl a few times with a spoon or a chopstick to create more of a swirl. Tap on the counter to release any air bubbles.

Cover loosely with plastic wrap and freeze until set – about 3-4 hours depending on size of dish. When set, it will be firm to the touch.

To serve, set out of the freezer until slightly soft to the touch – about 15-20 minutes. Then slice with a hot knife for easier slicing. Top with a touch of coconut whipped cream and fresh berries, or enjoy as is!

Once this cheesecake has been frozen, it can be stored in the fridge up to three days, but it will become quite soft. For this reason, store it in the freezer and set out for 15-20 minutes before slicing/serving to enjoy the best texture. Store leftovers in the freezer up to one month or the fridge up to three days.

Recipe by Dana, Minimalist Baker