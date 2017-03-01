MARCH ISSUE INTRO

Our March issue presents you with a mishmash of ideas, there really is something for everyone! As you look up at the sky, magazine in hand, desperately hoping that the rain will stop and the sun will finally shine signalling the beginning of spring, take the time to sit back, relax, and see what we have for you this month.

Traditionally, March is a time for spring cleaning and, even if we’re avoiding it, Ian urges us to reorganise our finances, to ensure that all our affairs are in good order. Whether you are paying off debts or saving up, check interest rates movements to maximise your earnings. Eran and Ayelet tackle the issue of employee relocation with some insightful statistics on who works locally and advice on how to attract talent from overseas.

Our property column returns with ISOLAS’ Suzika Santiago sharing tips on purchasing a property with others. She looks at two types of ownership and gives us the pros and cons for both.

The cover features one of the teams taking part in the 2017 Young Enterprise Scheme. These students from Bayside Comprehensive School have come up with a wristband product which has the potential to save lives.

Our Life section is also teeming with curious features and we hear from a few of the community’s most interesting personalities, including Mark Montegriffo, self-professed political nerd, and Nick Pyle, our fairly new Deputy Governor, who shares tales about his colourful life and exciting travels. Also, catch Khaoula’s interview outlining her experiences wearing a hijab on the Rock, and find out about PE teacher Stuart Felice, who is raising funds for charity by taking daily dips in the Mediterranean Sea.

Scene too is packed with variety, with features on one particularly diverse painter, a traditional ceramist and an actress whose day job is far detached from the arts.

According to fashionista Julia, we should all be embracing light pink tones this season, as they can complement all hair colours and skin tones. The GFA’s new Technical Director reveals his strategy to improve local football and, appropriately, Andrew recommends wines favoured by a certain famous football coach.

Polly discusses postnatal depression, offering useful advice on how to overcome those negative feelings – exercise is key! Elaine explores the psychological concept of strokes as units of recognition. Whether these are positive or negative, we all crave them in our lives. It is best to create awareness on how to focus on the positive ones!

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up this month so Nicole takes us to Dublin, outlining the top spots to visit and celebrate in green.

With such a selection of topics, you can pick the articles that interest you most. Tying in with our cover story, we probe the community on what futuristic gadget they would like to see developed next…