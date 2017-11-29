Magical Christmas at Ocean Village

Today is the ‘Magical Christmas’ event at Ocean Village, in aid of Research into Childhood Cancer – and Santa Claus will be coming to town!

We are expecting a little bit of a drizzle, so Pizza Express have very kindly helped out and offered the use of their venue for the show which will start at 5pm.

At Pizza Express there will be a Christmas & Pop Sing-a-long with Snowflake the Elf, and the arrival of Princess Poppy from Trolls and Sleeping Beauty, and special guest Superman. The Prior Park School choir will be singing at 6pm.

From approx. 6.15pm there will be a small ceremony where two little competition winners will be crowned Prince and Princess of Ocean Village and from approx 6.30pm Santa Claus will arrive, the Christmas lights will be switched on and the Grotto will start in The Cuban.

Entry to the Grotto is £5 in aid of RICC. The Grotto will be open for the next 3 days until Friday. It is fully booked for all 3 days, but as always, there may be some cancellations – they will try to squeeze you in! Inside the Grotto you can warm yourself with a cup of mulled wine, a hot chocolate and even a mince pie. All proceeds will go to charity.

Hope to see you there!