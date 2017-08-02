THE LIGHTING UP OF MOORISH CASTLE

As from Friday 18th August, and for over three weeks, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the start of Gibraltar’s National Celebrations – organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The National Celebrations will kick off with the annual Beer Festival and the Gibraltar Fair, culminating with the National Day events.

For further information please contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669.