United Nations’ Universal Postal Union Letter-Writing Competition 2018

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO), in association with the Department of Education, has launched the 2018 Letter-Writing Competition on behalf of the United Nations’ (UN) Universal Postal Union (UPU). The competition is open to pupils attending School in Gibraltar and aged up to 15 years on Wednesday 11th April 2018.

The theme for 2018, the 47th contest, is: “Imagine you are a letter travelling through time. What message do you wish to convey to your readers?”

For the examination of previous winning entries and rules / entry forms, please visit the RGPO’s website www.royalgibraltar.post & the UN UPU website by clicking here.

Local prizes will be awarded as follows:

• 1st Prize Trophy & £300

• 2nd Prize Certificate & £200

• 3rd Prize Certificate & £100

Certificates will also be presented to each individual school winner and for any letters meriting a Special Mention by the Judges.

The overall winner will represent Gibraltar at international level in the UN UPU’s main competition for 2018. There will gold, silver and bronze medals for the international winners; the gold medal may be presented at UN UPU Headquarters in BERNE, Switzerland, or any other location nominated by the UPU, with the winner invited to attend with all expenses paid.

Anna Grech, from Westside School, received a Special Mention Certificate and further prizes in 2016: the first time for a Gibraltarian.

Copies of the Rules and Entry Forms will also be made available via the Schools.

ENTIRES MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA THE SCHOOLS NO LATER THAN MIDDAY ON WEDNESDAY 11th APRIL 2018.