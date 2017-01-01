LAUNCH OF GIBRALTAR COLLEGE LANGUAGE SCHOOL

The Chief Minister and Minister for Education launched the Gibraltar College Language School last month that will offer Spanish, French and Italian to pupils aged between six and sixteen years of age.

Courses will cater for a range of levels and abilities with the aim of developing pupils’ abilities to speak, listen, read and write in a foreign language. These classes will be held at the college from 4pm till 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Studies have shown that language skills help learning abilities across all areas and, in adults, bilingualism has been shown to delay the onset of dementia by around five years,” said Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes. “Gibraltarians gain many economic and social advantages from their bilingualism and we should do everything possible to foster our community’s linguistic skills. I am very pleased that this is the first new initiative I have launched as Minister for Education.”

The aim of this venture is to promote bilingualism in Gibraltar’s young people and to build language skills in order to facilitate pupils to communicate with people of other nationalities and other cultures.

Enrolment will take place at the Gibraltar College from Monday 9th to Wednesday 18th January between 9am and 3pm.

Application forms can be obtained from Gibraltar College reception or downloaded from the Collage website, www.gibraltarcollege.org.

Enrolment will be on a first come basis and classes will run provided there is sufficient demand.