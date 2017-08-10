LAST 1300 TICKETS FOR ROYAL PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

Following the rapid sale of 2700 tickets for the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra’s performance, a final 1300 tickets will be released, tomorrow, Friday 11th August at 11:00am. Some of these may have a reduced view of the stage.

Tickets are priced at £5 and will be available from www.buytickets.gi and from the ticket office at the John Mackintosh Hall on weekdays between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

The event is being organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum. The concert will be held on Saturday 9th September at the Victoria Stadium at 9:30pm. The performance will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Timothy Henty, with special performances by soprano Laura Wright and tenor Wynne Evans.

54 Café, located at the stadium, will offer picnic bags on the night at a price of £5 per person. These bags (each containing a choice of sandwiches, crisps, an apple, a chocolate bar and a bottle of water) can be pre-ordered on 20045454.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on telephone 20075669 or email: rpco.concert@gibraltar.gov.gi