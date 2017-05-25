LAGUNA YOUTH CLUB CAMPING TRIP

last weekend eighteen young people from the Laguna Youth Club took part in an overnight camping adventure with “Earth Strength” in Fascinas, Spain.

The participants experienced the natural environment through walking nature trails, learning about the wild foods and how our ancestors lived and hunted.

The weekend was packed with physical activities, involving plenty of walking, experiencing the wilderness, learning about poisonous plants and survival techniques. The group also built their own wind proof shelter where they sat silently, listening to the natural sounds of the area.

A BBQ dinner included a variety of home-made breads which the group members had prepared themselves.

The weekend was a great success which everyone enjoyed.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.