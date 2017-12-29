Kusuma Award Ceremony

Excellence Prize

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar took place last week and awarded the Kusuma Excellence Prize to three students. The prizes have been given to exemplary students of excellence:

Ryan Robba who is currently studying a MSc in Global Environment, Politics and Society at Edinburgh University.

Rachael Perera who is studying is studying MSc Clinical Mental Health Sciences at the University College London.

and

James Linares who is studyin MA Conference Interpreting (Quadrilingual) at the Universite Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris.

Kusuma Trust & DSC Coaching and Training Award

Kusuma Trust will also award two charities a certificate recognising their pursuit of excellence in the charity sector. The charities being recognised are The Club House Project and PAAMOA. Both have completed the Kusuma Trust & DSC Coaching and Training award. This certificate recognises their commitment to improving their organisation by completing a programme of Skype training sessions and a one day workshop, which has resulted in tangible positive changes for their charities.