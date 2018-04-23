It’s Gibraltar, it’s April, must be time for the KPMG eSummit!

The ‘incomparable’ Phill Brear hands over the baton on gaming regulation in Gibraltar to his successor

IMGL Masterclasses led by KPMG’s Head of Brexit and the former Californian gaming regulator to explore the future of gaming in Europe and the US respectively

Social responsibility updates including dealing with vulnerable players and gender diversity

Gaming panel sessions on M&A, Vulnerable Customers and the industry outlook

A separate conference stream on technology in the afternoon, with sessions on cyber security, data and GDPR, DLTs and FinTech

KPMG is to host its 8th eSummit in Gibraltar on 26th April 2018 at the Sunborn Hotel. Some 300 delegates will attend the event which provides access to thought leadership across the industry and is a chance for operators and professionals involved in the eGaming sector to learn from a wide range of experts in the field.

Following a welcome from Hon Albert Isola, the Minister for Commerce in Gibraltar, the eSummit will kick off with reflections from Gambling Commissioner Phill Brear, who has spent more than a decade at the helm of gambling regulation in Gibraltar. He will speak on his legacy and the challenges that changing international standards and Brexit pose before handing the stage to Andrew Lyman, his successor as Gibraltar’s Head of Gambling Division, who will share his vision for the future, 100 days in to his new role.

Sian Jones, Senior Advisor on Distributed Ledger Technology at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, will then set out Gibraltar’s exciting proposition for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, based on a principles-based, outcomes-focused regulatory framework.

IMGL Masterclasses are a regular feature of the eSummits and this year two will be taking place. The first will get to grips with the outlook for Gibraltar post-Brexit while the second will see former Californian regulator Richard Schuetz provide an overview and update on the US Sports Betting Market.

After the usual networking at lunch, the afternoon session will resume in the main room with a market view on the gaming sector from Simon French, Leisure Analyst at Cenkos Securities. Simon will then lead a panel discussion on Mergers and Acquisitions in the Gambling and Betting Sector.

Dion Croom and Peter Greenhill from Creative 3D Web will then discuss their HABET virtual world initiative for treating gambling disorders, followed by a panel session on Protecting Vulnerable Customers moderated by KPMG’s Adam Rivers and featuring Marc Etches of GambleAware and Paul Foster of Ladbrokes Coral among other industry panellists.

An alternative programme for the afternoon will take place in the Atlas rooms and cover specific technology topics including data & GDPR, cyber security benchmarking, gender diversity initiatives for the tech industry, commercial applications for DLTs and Crypto Funds, and a panel discussion on Gibraltar’s proposition for the FinTech sector.

The day will be rounded off in the main room by a panel discussion on the outlook for the eGaming industry led by Andrew Lyman.

Micky Swindale, KPMG Director for the eSummit programmes, said everyone was looking forward to the event: “As usual, the eSummit will gather together an enormous amount of expertise and experience for an informative memorable day as we explore the issues and future for eGaming in Gibraltar and the wider world.

“We are fortunate to have the support of so many industry thought-leaders who are prepared to share their knowledge and opinion in what continues to be a fast-moving regulatory and technology reliant sector.

“With the programme covering an extensive range of topics, and with plenty of opportunity for panel discussions, delegates will be able to gain valuable insights to take back to their workplace as well as enjoying their chance to network with other eGaming professionals.”

An eSummit report, kindly sponsored by Continent 8 Technologies, will be available following the event. For previous summit reports or invitations to future eSummit events in the Isle of Man, Malta or Gibraltar, please contact Abby Kimber (+44-1624-681000 or eGaming@kpmg.co.im)