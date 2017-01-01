JANUARY ISSUE INTRO

According to the Government’s Second Health Survey, ‘three in five adults in Gibraltar are overweight or obese’ and ‘smoking levels are high’. In 2016, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the world. What causes it? High amounts of certain fats and cholesterol in the blood, high blood pressure, smoking and lack of exercise. So why do we do it? Why do we choose to spend most of our time sat in front of a screen with a cigarette and a fatty meal when we know full well how bad it really is for us? Perhaps, it’s because we are prone to choose short-term pleasure over reason? Thankfully, as we enter the New Year, the call for change whispers in the air. Resolutions are one thing, but 2017 might be the year you decide to embark on a new journey.

This month, it could mean embracing a kinder and greener way of eating. Do we ever ask ourselves about where our food comes from, how it was made and what harm it may have done? Last year, 23,000 participants cut animal products from their diet and turned to a new lifestyle of healthy eating. With Veganuary back for its third edition, thousands are going ‘cold turkey’ on meat and dairy products for thirty-one days to be kinder to their arteries as well as the planet.

Health Promotion Officer Daya Dewfall firmly supports starting nutritional education from early childhood and reminds us of the importance of the old five-a-day rule. She also pushes to promote Meatless Mondays, Veggie Wednesdays or Fruity Fridays in local restaurants, schools and homes – an initiative launched by the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park. With the desperate situation nowadays of hundreds of species being wiped off the face of the earth, the Park has decided to initiate its new ‘Eat like a primate!’ campaign to combat the deforestation of the South-American rain forest, the natural habitat of the cotton-top tamarin.

In Business, we introduce the concept of urban farming; how to keep our produce as local as possible and how we could make the Rock a greener place.

The New Year also heralds a new movement for political change as we meet Marlene Hassan Nahon to discuss her vision that may one day put her in her father, Sir Joshua Hassan’s, shoes. The worldwide debate on the ‘War Against Drugs’ is having a domino effect across numerous countries calling for change, so we light up the subject of cannabis regulation in Gibraltar. We open the book on the daring adventures of open travel b

y the sole use of your thumb in our hitchhiker’s guide to the Caribbean and we remain within the theme of open borders to explore the ‘Come to my Home’ project that combines music, art and culture from all nations. The New Year can also come in the form of a fresh new look as we see what it takes to build a solid and sustainable wardrobe for 2017.

To round it all off, we reveal why resolutions sometimes don’t stick explaining how real change of oneself demands a deeper psychological self-awareness. But, what are your new year’s resolutions? Will you give Veganuary a go? See our delicious plant-based recipes to help you get started.

Happy and healthy 2017!