ITIRIV AND HASSANS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

ITIRIV, Gibraltar-based digital management consultants, and Hassans, Gibraltar’s largest law firm, are excited to announce a strategic partnership with BlockEx, a blockchain technology provider offering digital asset creation, issuance and trading platform (DAxP).

BlockEx operates on a global basis, currently with a network of offices in the UK, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Taiwan. The BlockEx Digital Asset Exchange Platform manages the entire lifecycle of blockchain based digital assets, including origination, issuance, exchange, settlement and redemption. BlockEx leverages its network of distributed brokers who license its brokerage technology to maximise exposure liquidity for issuers and traders.

The partnership will open the gates for firms with Gibraltar interests looking to determine themselves as a blockchain company. ITIRIV and Hassans will partner with BlockEx to guide clients through the necessary stages to reach an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) launch, which includes structuring the business, developing the business model and receiving expert legal advice throughout.

Chris Emms and Hilton Supra, co-founders of ITIRIV, who provide businesses with a turn key solution commented: “We are really excited about this partnership, which is not only great news for the blockchain space but also for Gibraltar as a jurisdiction. What makes it particularly attractive is that BlockEx is currently in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sandbox which will provide an extra layer of good governance and best practice to token issuance.”

The FCA states that the sandbox offers tools such as restricted authorisation, individual guidance, waivers and no enforcement action letters. The FCA are closely overseeing trials using a customised regulatory environment for each pilot – including safeguards for financial consumers.

Anthony Provasoli, Partner at Hassans and FinTech legal specialist, adds: “The Crypto-currency and Blockchain industry is growing at an exponential rate in Gibraltar, which is becoming a hub for crypto-currency business. At Hassans we have a dedicated ‘Tech Team’ that is able to provide expert legal and regulatory advice in the blockchain and crypto space and we can also provide company incorporation and ancillary services through our affiliate company management firm, Line Group Limited. We already do a lot of work with ITIRIV and are very much looking forward to working with BlockEx who, we believe, will be a great addition to our ever growing list of partners in the FinTech sector.”

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, added: “Having been announced as a successful applicant to the FCA Regulatory Sandbox Cohort 2 in June, we are exceptionally well positioned to enter into this strategic partnership. We’re delighted to be working with ITIRIV and Hassans, who respectively have a wealth of specialist knowledge and through working with us, can deliver the optimum solution to clients seeking to become a blockchain company.”

BlockEx will start listing ICOs that are created on their platform in October this year and are looking to work with a limited number companies looking to issue ICOs in a highly complaint manner. Potential applicants are invited to contact ITIRIV directly in the first instance at start@itiriv.com.

Interested parties can also register to attend the Blockchain Solutions Forum http://www.blockchainsolutionsforum.com in Barcelona on the 3rd – 5th October 2017, where BlockEx, Hassans and ITIRIV amongst others, will be exhibiting and speaking.