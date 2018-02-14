ISOLAS LLP produces Gibraltar chapter of the 2017 European Crowdfunding Regulation review

The European Crowdfunding Network AISBL (ECN) is a professional network promoting adequate transparency, (self) regulation and governance while offering a combined voice in policy discussion and public opinion building. ECN was formally incorporated as an international not-for-profit organisation in Brussels, Belgium in 2013.

ECN executes initiatives aimed at innovating, representing, promoting and protecting the European crowdfunding industry as a key aspect of innovation within alternative finance and financial technology. It aims to increase the understanding of the key roles that crowdfunding can play in supporting entrepreneurship of all types and its role in funding the creation and protection jobs, the enrichment of European society, culture and economy, and the protection of our environment.

In that capacity it helps developing professional standards, providing industry research, as well as, professional networking opportunities in order to facilitate interaction between our members and key industry participants. ECN maintains a dialogue with public institutions and stakeholders as well as the media at European, international and national levels.

ISOLAS LLP is proud to have assisted in this project and looks forward to collaborating with ECN in the future.

