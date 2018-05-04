ISOLAS LLP and The Fiduciary Group hosted a Lunch & Learn event at the end of April for their employees delivered by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (‘GADS’) chairperson Daphne Alcantara.

GADS is working towards making Gibraltar a dementia friendly community and targeting business and associations to support, by delivering these sessions.

ISOLAS is the first local law firm to become a Dementia Friendly Organisation (‘DFO’) in Gibraltar. The Fiduciary Group joins the growing list of local DFOs as a result of the Lunch & Learn initiative.

During the event, Daphne touched on some important points about the importance of changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia, about tackling the stigma and raising awareness of what it’s like to live with the condition, by promoting understanding and awareness, and by talking about how we apply this awareness in the workplace and beyond.

The PJI Foundation has always been committed to supporting GADS and together with Sapphire Networks and Europort International Holdings, has made donations to support the opening of the Day Care Centre back in 2015 by sponsoring the hairdressing salon and three reminiscing rooms at the facility.

Peter Isola said: “Dementia has become a major health concern in Gibraltar and GADS has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the dementia issue as well as to provide support to sufferers and their families. We are delighted to continue to support GADS in their efforts. I would like to thank our employees for their participation and enthusiasm in promoting Dementia Friends in the Workplace”.

Visit dementiafriends.gi for more information.