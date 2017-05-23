ISOLAS CELEBRATES TIES WITH LONDON

As part of a series of events and initiatives designed to mark the 125th anniversary of the establishment of Gibraltar’s oldest law firm, ISOLAS hosted a reception for its London clients and partners at the House of Commons last month. The reception was hosted in association with Fiduciary, ISOLAS’ affiliated corporate and trust service provider, with offices in Gibraltar and London.

The reception, attended by approximately 150 guests, predominantly from the legal and financial services industries, were addressed by Senior Partner, Peter Isola and his brother, The Honourable Albert J Isola, MP, Minister for Commerce.

Peter Isola addressed the guests saying ‘the firm has been providing professional legal services, both in Gibraltar and in the international community for many a year and it’s really appropriate that we celebrate this with you, in London, where so many of our friends and professional colleagues are.” He continued by saying that “although we’re the longest established law firm in Gibraltar, our philosophy and approach is to provide legal services in a modern, innovative and cutting-edge way.”

Albert Isola, addressing the audience from the podium with the assistance of crutches as he recovers from hip replacement surgery, remarked on how wonderful it was to celebrate the occasion at the House of Commons, in London, in a place that has such historical significance for the firm and for Gibraltar generally. He spoke about the surprise of the Brexit referendum decision but reminded the guests of the tenacity of the professional community in Gibraltar and how we are now looking at new, Brexit insensitive opportunities to diversify the economic product of Gibraltar plc as ISOLAS looks forward to celebrating many anniversaries to come.

As part of the celebrations of the anniversary, ISOLAS will be organising further events locally and is looking forward to celebrating with family, friends, partners and clients here in Gibraltar during the course of 2017.