INTERNATIONAL MAGIC FESTIVAL 2017

The Ministry of Culture is proud to present the second Gibraltar International Magic Festival, from 20th to 26th November. Produced by GibMedia it features International stage shows, close-up Magic, Magic Lectures and workshops.

After last year’s sell out success, the festival will bring together award-winning illusionists from France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and Gibraltar at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Festival Director Jordan Lopez of GibMedia said: “We have worked over the past year to make our festival grow and reach as many people as possible. We think we have a spectacular line up for the whole family”

Steven Linares,The Minister for Culture, said: – “We are delighted to support once again the International Magic Festival for the enjoyment of our community and visitors alike. This festival proved last year to be a total success attracting many visitors from abroad. Yet another example of HM Government of Gibraltar’s policy of Events led Tourism”.

Tickets start from £12.50 with a range of free events also on offer. Tickets and further information is available online at http://www.buytickets.gi and http://www.magic.gi.