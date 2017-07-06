INTERNATIONAL DANCE ORGANIZATION ANNUAL MEETING

Gibraltar recently travelled to Athens, Greece to participate at the International Dance Organization’s Annual General Assembly. Represented by the Gibraltar National Dance Organization’s Secretary, Jolene Gomez, was also invited by the IDO to be the Recording Secretary for the event. Seamus Byrne also travelled to Greece, in his capacity as IDO Vice-President.

The annual meeting saw the reunion of over 40 IDO member nations from 4 continents to discuss and decide IDO policy, rules and finances as well as the future development of the most prestigious and truly successful International Dance Organization.

GNDO Secretary Jolene Gomez said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to represent our country at the AGM and be part of this prestigious world governing body that is growing from strength to strength. This assembly ensures the sustainable growth of the IDO as the World Dance Organization par excellence.

The GNDO looks forward to attending the AGMs next year in Chuncheon City in Korea. This city, is the host of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and we are delighted it will also be the host of the IDO AGMs in 2018.’