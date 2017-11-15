Her Worship the Mayor will celebrate Inter Faith Week with a short service tomorrow Thursday 16th November 2017 at the Mayor’s Parlour. Due to limited space at the Parlour and in order to involve the whole community, the service will be streamed live on the Mayor’s Facebook page. Her Worship encourages the public to view the service and share on social media, in order to reach a wider audience. The Service will commence at approximately 1000hrs.

Please find the link to the Mayor’s Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/mayorofgibraltar/