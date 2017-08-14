The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation is delighted to announced that is is now finalising preparations for Friday’s IDO Commonwealth Championships presentation at the Tercentenary Sports Hall starting at 8:00pm.

This event will showcase all the dance routines being performed at the prestigious IDO event early next month in Sun City, South Africa.

Entry is £5 with all the money raised going towards the Team’s fundraising.

Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Team Captain Tyron Walker on tyronwalker@hotmail.com