HM Customs Arrest Two Spanish Nationals in Tobacco Related Incidents

HM Customs Marine Section assisted by Gibraltar Defence Police Officers have seized approximately 150 cartons of cigarettes and arrested a Spanish national at Western Beach. The incident took place last night when an individual was seen attempting to swim across to Spain with two large bags.

In a separate incident HM Customs arrested a Spanish national whilst attempting to export a commercial amount of rolling tobacco in his vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed specially designed compartments containing 425 packets of rolling tobacco.

Both detainees have been released on bail until a later date when they are due to appear at the Magistrates Court.