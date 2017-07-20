HEALTH & SAFETY COURSE SUCCESS

Several members of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) have recently completed an accredited Health and Safety qualification. The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH), Level 3 Award in Risk Assessment Principles and Practices will enable the participants to gain a practical understanding of the principles of risk assessment, and allows the GFRS to have confidence in their risk assessors as it provides a formally recognised risk assessment qualification.

The main purpose of the CIEH Level 3 Award is to give the participants an understanding of the basic principles of risk assessment. This qualification will therefore give them the ability to contribute to our Safe systems of work (SSoW) and act always to protect their own health and safety and that of others.

The GFRS is an accredited CIEH Centre, these courses were delivered by the Organisation’s Health & Safety Officer.

On completion of the course, the participants were required to submit an assignment to demonstrate their understanding of:

• The benefits, terminology and principles of risk assessment.

• The legal framework for risk assessment.

• The practical application of risk assessment best practice in a work based setting.

Those listed below successfully conducted the qualification.

Sub Officers George Burns, Christian Desoiza, Kevagn Estella, Jared Olivero, Nicholas Poggio & Karl Sciortino.

Leading Firefighters Frank Baglietto, Shane Brown, Liam Byrne, Adrian McComb, Dino Navarro, Martin Posso & Chisum Sanchez.

Firefighters Ian Bonfiglio, Dwayne Trinidad & Alfred Rovegno.

The GFRS Senior Management Team would like to congratulate all those who successfully completed this course. A special mention must go to our Health & Safety Officer, Mr Stephen Shacaluga for the continued support and assistance in this line of work. His dedication and cooperation with all those who undertook this course has proved invaluable when ensuring their continuous development and no doubt contributed to their success.