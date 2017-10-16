Hassans “Highly Commended” at the European & UK Captive Awards 2017

Held in London for the first time last week, these Awards commend and reward those European and UK providers of captive insurance products and services, as well as captives themselves who have outperformed their competitors and peers, demonstrating the highest levels of excellence over the 12 month judging period.

Combining the UK and European awards for the first time, Captive Review recognised firms across 28 categories. In the “Law Firm” category, Hassans were shortlisted alongside some of the leading names in the industry; Appleby, Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, CMS, GANADO Advocates and HFW, with HFW taking home the award on the night.

Nigel Feetham, Partner, Hassans commented: “We congratulate HFW as winners of this prestigious award and are proud to announce that Hassans were also awarded “Highly Commended” by the judges in the “Law Firm” category, and were the only law firm to receive this commendation.”

This is the latest in a series of accolades for Hassans and partner Nigel Feetham during the last 15 months having already received “Highly Commended” for ‘Innovation in Business Development and Knowledge Sharing’ at the prestigious Financial Times European Innovative Lawyer Awards 2016, Offshore Law Firm of the Year at the Captive Services Awards 2016, and Law Firm of the Year at the European Captive Review Services Awards 2016.

For further information, please see link: http://captivereview.com/news/winners-announced-european-uk-captive-awards-2017/