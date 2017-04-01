HASSANS TO DONATE £30K TO CALPE HOUSE TRUST

Committed to providing £10,000 to the Calpe House Trust each year for the next three years, Hassan’s Senior Partner, James Levy and Managing Partner Javier Chincotta met with Trustees of Calpe House, Vice President of the Trust Albert Poggio and Commissioner of Police Edward Yome to hand over the first cheque for £10,000.

Mr Levy said that in creating this home away from home for fellow Gibraltarian patients and their families when they most needed it was critical.

“We are very pleased to support this worthy trust which has helped, and shall continue helping, so many fellow Gibraltarians,” he said.

The donation from Hassan’s will support the building/furnishing of three adjoining properties in order to meet the ever increasing demand for accommodation for sponsored patients. When completed, these buildings will provide 38 en-suite rooms, large common rooms and kitchens. The total investment will be in the region of £16 million pounds.