GROUP THERAPY FOR MOTHERS

A new therapeutic group supporting mothers on the stresses of parenting from pre-birth through different stages of motherhood will begin on the third week of January.

BabySTEPPs, a local charity, has been supporting parents in Gibraltar since 2012 and urges anyone interested to sign up as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the charity said that it was approached by local psychotherapist Elaine Caetano who was keen to support local women suffering from post-natal depression.

“Between Easter and the summer, we piloted a support group for women with young children. After the summer, we moved on to running group therapy sessions for a small number of women who committed to attending weekly,” the spokesman said. “Women who have participated in these sessions have reported to feel better and benefit from having the space to talk. Groups are kept small and everything that is shared is confidential.”

For a private chat on groups for mothers please call Elaine on 54001238.