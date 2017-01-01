GOVERNMENT RESTRUCTURES CHILD PROTECTION COMMITTEE

The Gibraltar Government last month restructured and revised the composition of the Child Protection Committee in order to ensure the efficiency of local safeguarding and child protection procedures.

The agencies involved in the committee include the Royal Gibraltar Police; Probation Services; Youth Services; Gibraltar Health Authority; the Department of Education; the Care Agency and others.

“The existence of a professional, trained and well-resourced multi-agency and multi-disciplinary committee in this critically important area with the ability to delegate operational matters, whilst retaining responsibility, will ensure that the welfare of children and young people in Gibraltar is safeguarded,” said Neil Costa, Minister for Care. “I look forward to receiving their invaluable advice in order to ensure that we do all that we can and more in safeguarding and protecting our children.”

The Child Protection Committee is responsible for co-ordinating with the relevant organisations on how to work together best in order to ensure they provide an effective service.

The Committee is also responsible for the training of all professionals as well as analysing trends in children’s safeguarding issues.

The spokesman said that the committee will delegate operational functions to relevant responsible officials and be accountable for all work relating to safeguarding children in Gibraltar.

The Care Agency has also organised a three-day training event in February that will be delivered by a senior consultant from Barnardo’s.