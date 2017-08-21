GORHAM’S CAVE WORLD HERITAGE SITE VISIT

Professor John Cortes, the Minister with responsibility for Heritage and the Environment recently visited the excavations at Gorham’s and Vanguard Caves which have been taking place over the past two months. The highlight of the season being the discovery of a Neanderthal tooth. No further remains have been found so far but much of the archaeological level awaits excavation.

The excavations have been a great success involving researchers from many countries plus a strong contingent of students from Liverpool John Moores University. The thousands of bones and artefacts which have been excavated will now be studied in the laboratories in the Gibraltar Museum.

Professor Cortes was shown round the site by the Gibraltar Museum team led by Professor Clive Finlayson, Dr Geraldine Finlayson, Mr Stewart Finlayson and Mr Marcello Sanguinetti of the Ministry for Heritage. The Minister commented, “I hadn’t been to Gorham’s cave for some time, and I was impressed both at the improvements to the archaeological operation and the amount of material that is constantly emerging. It is a world class site and I have no doubt at all that there are many hugely important discoveries to come. I look forward to the opening of the new interpretation centre and viewing platform so that the importance, and the beauty, of the site can be enjoyed by many more.”