GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR UNIVERSITY OF GIBRALTAR

T

he University of Gibraltar has joined the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) bringing global recognition and an acknowledgement of its PhD research programme. The CSFP was established in 1959 since when over 30,000 individuals have benefited. The scholarships aim to sustain the principles of the Commonwealth. It is one of the largest and most prestigious scholarship schemes for international study in the world.

Prof Daniella Tilbury, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar said: ‘This is a significant milestone in the development of our institution. It places Gibraltar, and our PhD research degrees, on a global map of prestigious universities. To have achieved this in less than 18 months is testament to the work of the team here and our success in establishing the research degrees as meeting a tough, globally recognised, standard.’

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, explained why this is such an important milestone – ‘Our University’s postgraduate research work is proving to be one of its earliest successes. Bringing an international student into our growing research community will greatly benefit development in this area.”

The chosen scholar will spend three years in Gibraltar contributing to a core area of the University as a PhD researcher.

Commenting on the research programme, Prof Daniella Tilbury said: ‘A core objective for our programme is to create an ongoing legacy for Gibraltar that sits as comfortably in its exploration of our unique past as it does assessing the outlook for our future. Gibraltar is known as a centre of excellence for finance as well as online and digital businesses and we are immensely proud to be able to add our PhD programme to this global profile.’