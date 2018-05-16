GLMS to host 12 hour podcast in aid of Cancer Relief.

As part of their fundraising for Cancer Relief Gibraltar the Gibraltar Live Music Society will continue to do so by hosting a twelve hour marathon of their podcast Straight Outta Gibraltar.

The podcast which will kick off at Midday next Friday 18th May on the eve of the Med Steps 5 Challenge and will end at Midnight.

The marathon will feature host David J Díaz playing the very best in local music from the past and present and will be LIVE on YouTube! In exchange for a donation towards the cause, he will play you a track from the Gibraltar music scene. (Tracklist will be posted this Friday).

He will also be joined by fellow GLMS Representatives throughout the day as well as by some local musicians who will join him for a chat and perform an acoustic set.

So far £417 has been raised and their Justgiving page will remain open till Thursday 31st May.

If you wish to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

The Gibraltar Live Music Society is a registered Cultural Organisation with Gibraltar Cultural Services.