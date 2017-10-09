GIBUNCO LITERARY FESTIVAL SCHOOLS COMPETITION AND OPPORTUNITY FOR LOCAL AUTHORS

T he Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival is running two competitions for schools this month as part of the build up to this year’s literary festival.

School Years 6 & 7 – Poster Design

To draw and design an A4 poster on the subject matter of a favourite scene in a book students have read. The poster will need to contain the dates of the festival (16th November – 19th November) and the heading ‘Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival’.

School Years 8, 9 & 10 – Short Story

Students are asked to write a short story of approximately 1000 words of their choice but it must include Gibraltar as part of the narrative.

Prizes:

Two winners will be selected from each school year group.

School years 6 & 7 will receive a selection of books.

For school years 8, 9 & 10 the prize will be a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival. Students will be shown how things are run, visit the Green Room, see how the events are set up and have a personal tour of all the facilities. This is a great opportunity for all types of book lovers.

The closing date for entries for both competitions is 20th October. All submissions should be sent to: info@gibraltarliteraryfestival.com with the subject line: School Competition Entry

All winners will have their work showcased on the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival’s social media platforms and on the Festival website.

In addition, to enable a greater number of local authors to be a part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, for a second year running local authors who are not already participating in the Festival will be able to promote, sell and sign their books at a facility being set up by the festival organisers at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A number of tables will be set up in the Hall for the duration of the festival, from Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th November, 10am-5pm each day. The tables must be manned throughout the festival. Authors wishing to reserve a table should contact Seamus Byrne at info@culture.gi. A refundable deposit of £50 will be required to secure the table. This will be returned after participation. The tables will be allocated on a first come first served basis and only a limited number will be available.

Tickets for the Festival are on sale at http://www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com and www.buytickets.gi

A box office will be open at the Garrison Library as from 16th October 2017.