Gibtelecom launches Sofi – the fully licensed digital entertainment service

After much anticipation, Gibtelecom announced today the launch of Sofi – its digital entertainment service. Gibtelecom’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Bristow, explained how “Sofi provides an all-round entertainment experience for the Rock. With over 60 channels licensed directly from the studios, easy access on-demand entertainment and support via a dedicated TV support helpline.”

Gibtelecom has partnered with Netgem, a leader in TV and entertainment innovation for over 20 years, to develop the Sofi digital entertainment platform. Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director Netgem UK said “We are pleased to partner with a leading operator like Gibtelecom to deliver the best entertainment experience to its customers. We are excited to bring the distribution of our open entertainment products to the territory of Gibraltar, both on the traditional Set Top Box and through our acclaimed SoundBox”.

Senior Marketing Executive, Lianne Azzopardi commented, “there is something for everyone on the Sofi platform. Highlights include being able to get the cinema experience at home with Rakuten TV, which offers the latest releases, thousands of movies and some of the best TV series on demand. There is also a great kids offering which includes Hopster – the UK’s favourite learning and entertainment app; and access to millions of music tracks and endless playlists from your favourite artists on Deezer.”

Gibtelecom’s Chief Operations Officer, Adrian Moreno, commented that “the Company has worked tirelessly over the past year to engage with studios and content providers to also offer a great selection of linear programming. This includes Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Disney Channel, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky News, MotoGP, MTV, VH1, BBC World News and more, including various Spanish channels and some channels which have not previously been available in Gibraltar. Over time we plan to add more and more licensed content”.

“For Gibtelecom”, continued Mr Moreno “ensuring that we had a reliable, legitimate, high quality service was key. With piracy crackdowns on the increase throughout Europe it was important to ensure that we offer fully licensed content to our customers to give them peace of mind that the channels which they enjoy would not be suddenly scrambled or turned off. Additionally we have invested in infrastructure to ensure the highest quality and will be supporting the Sofi service from our 24/7 Technical Assistance Centre. We will also be providing home installation support to customers applying for the service.”

Sofi will be available on home TV’s, using a powerful and advanced set top box with a simple and interactive user interface (UI). The UI provides live windows that enable instant and easy viewing of the TV guide, live content and on demand services, and facilitates features such as catch-up and replay as well as customised favourites. You can also view some of the linear channels included in the Sofi package on your mobile or tablet, via the Sofi app, anywhere in Gibraltar. This also has interactive features including a smart remote and flick and fetch features, which lets you continue watching programmes you were watching on the TV on your mobile device and vice versa.

The service will be available to Gibtelecom’s residential broadband customers and will be included as part of the Company’s flagship Monster Bundle product – which currently includes up to 100Mbps home broadband and a mobile plan with 10GB of data, 1000 minutes and 1000 SMS which can be used in Gibraltar or throughout the European Economic Area for only £55 per month. Gibtelecom residential broadband customers who do not wish to subscribe to the Monster Bundle will be able to subscribe to Sofi from only £10 a month. Discounted packages are available for old age pensioners. As part of a launch promotion, customers will not pay any installation fees if applying before 1 July and the first 300 Monster Bundle customers to apply will be eligible to apply for a premium Soundbar version of the TV box as well as receiving a Gibtelecom Monster plush toy whilst stocks last.

For more details on the Sofi service or to apply visit www.sofi.gi. Terms and conditions, help and support, together with guidance are also available on the Gibtelecom website.