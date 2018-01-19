GibTalks Schedule

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding a conference event on Saturday 10th February 2018 at the John Mackintosh Hall. GibTalks will see a range of local speakers who will deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

10:00 – 10:15 Julian Felice – The Greatest Story Ever Told

10:20 – 10:35 Mark Randall – Sandals of Fire

10:40 – 10:55 Daya Dewfall – I’m A Migrant: What About You?

11:00 – 11:10 VOX POP 1 – David Diaz – From Passion to Profession

11:15 – 11:30 Kenneth Castiel – The Hero And The Villain Within: The Impact of Social Conditioning and How to Win at the Game of Life

11:35 – 11:50 Nalanie Chellaram – Finding Peace in Chaos

11:55 – 12:05 VOX POP 2 – Trevalyne Faller – The Plastic Brain

12:10 – 12:25 HW the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez – Life After Miss World

12:30 – 12:45 Sir Joe Bossano – The UN And The Brussels Betrayal

LUNCH

14:00 – 14:15 Mary Chiappe (video) – S. G. N: Sex, Gender and Neurons

14:20 – 14:35 Stephen Hermida – I Shoot People

14:40 – 14:55 Dr Jennifer Ballantine-Perera – What’s Biology Got to Do with It? Gender Equality in Gibraltar 100 Years Since Women’s Suffrage in the UK

15:00 – 15:10 VOX POP 3 – Ronnie Barabich – The Memoirs of Arnold Barobiscio

15:15 – 15:30 The Hon Elliott Phillips MP – Scaling The Rock: Gibraltar And Social Mobility – A Personal Perspective

15:35 – 15:50 Jane & Wayne Tunbridge – Our Angelman Journey

15:55 – 16:05 VOX POP 4 – Carmel Khalilian – Beyond The Building

16:10 – 16:25 Ana Lydia Armstrong Danino – Looking At Life

16:30 – 16:45 Kevin Ruiz – Belonging, Being And Becoming: Growing Up Through Community

16:50 – 17:05 Krishaan Khubchand – Gibraltar’s Deep Future

Tickets for the event are now on sale at the John Mackintosh Hall, priced at £5 or online on buytickets.gi. Ticket-holders will be able to drop in and out of the event as they please during the course of the day.

For further information please visit GibTalks on Facebook or Twitter or alternatively contact the GCS – Events Department on 20067236 or via email: info@culture.gi