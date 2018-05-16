Video recordings of the talks delivered at the inaugural edition of the highly successful GibTalks have now been made available online via a dedicated YouTube channel. The collection of seventeen talks – delivered at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre in January 2015 – features contributions from local figures such as Minister Dr John Cortes, then Leader of the Opposition Danny Feetham, former politician Peter Montegriffo, academic Dr Darren Fa, and the late Mary Chiappe, and many more. Topics covered range from environmental issues, disability awareness, football, and the fight against conscription.

GibTalks is a one-day conference of talks delivered by Gibraltarians held at the John Mackintosh Hall every February and is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with teacher and playwright Julian Felice. The online archive also includes the four Vox Pop talks which were presented at the event – ten minute talks given by members of the public who can apply for a slot. The video footage has been provided by GBC, who records the event and broadcasts it at a later point in the year.

Footage from two other editions of GibTalks will be added in the next few weeks, with the 2018 edition added after its broadcast on GBC.

The archive is available on YouTube, with users advised to search for ‘Gib Talks’ and subscribe to the channel. Updates to the channel will also be posted on the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Click here to access.

A full list of the talks featured on the archive is included below.

Julian Felice – Today, Gib Talks Dominique Searle – 1988 Danny Feetham – A Defining Moment Minerva Santini – Families Anonymous (Vox Pop) Michelle Rugeroni – The Bench: A Silent Witness (Vox Pop) Mark Montovio – Disabling The Enabled Mary Chiappe – G. N: Sex, Gender and Neurons Willa Vasquez – Living Through Art Dr John Cortes – Gibraltar Childhood Memories Peter Montegriffo – On The Road to Malaga Dr Darren Fa – A Question Worth Thinking About Janet Howitt – Triggers For Action Humbert Hernandez – Serving Time To Change The Law Giordano Durante – Work Is A Curse (Vox Pop) James Torrente – Figuring It Out (Vox Pop) Yalta Pons – Yalta Uncensored Allen Bula – My Journey: 50 Years On