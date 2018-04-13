This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Over the Easter break the Gibraltar Youth Service held a day of football at Dolphin’s Youth Club. The Tournament, which has become a yearly event, brings members from all youth clubs together to enjoy some friendly competition.

This year, four teams participated representing their respective youth clubs; namely Dolphin’s, Plater and Laguna. Whilst all players and teams did well to hold their own, it was Laguna Youth Club who took home the shield for the third time.

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all those who participated and members are eager for the next opportunity to claim the shield!

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi, call 20078637, or visit our web www.youth.gi.