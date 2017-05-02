GIBRALTAR YOUTH SERVICE “CARING FOR OUR COMMUNITY”

C

aring for our community came alive on last month with over 60 food hampers being distributed to the homes of the vulnerable and elderly around Gibraltar. This annual event is a joint venture with the young people from Gibraltar Youth Service, RGP and Care Agency.

The event was the culmination of weeks of planning at Laguna Youth Club by the agencies and young people to ensure the day was a success. Whilst the theme of the day was to circulate the food hampers young people also provided tours of the newly refurbished Laguna Youth Club and show off their art work on the walls as well as their new IT suite.

On the sports pitch, a number of activities were on offer for everyone to enjoy including face painting, bouncy castle, skittles, BBQ, cake stall and music. The highlight of the day was visiting the vulnerable and elderly in their homes with food parcels.

GYS was overwhelmed with the generosity of food donations provided from a variety of individuals and organisations including schools, wholesalers and local businesses.

A big thank you to everyone in the community who gave up their time voluntarily and worked together as a team showing a true genuine care for the vulnerable people who live in our community.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.