Gibraltar Universities Fair 2018

The inaugural Universities Fair will be taking place on Tuesday 20th February 2018. The event, which has been organised by the Department of Education, will be hosted by the University of Gibraltar. The event will be attended by representatives of nine UK universities including Cambridge, Oxford, UCL and the Gibraltar University. Doors will open for students and their parents as from 5pm, with members of the public being invited to attend as from 6pm. The event will run until 8pm.
