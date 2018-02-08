Gibraltar and UK resume Brexit discussions in London.

Tuesday afternoon, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington MP in London.

Mr Lidington was the longest serving Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar and as such is well acquainted with the issues that affect us.

Mr Picardo was nonetheless able to update Mr Lidington on the latest developments since he assumed a different role in the UK Government after the 2016 referendum.

The meeting followed detailed discussions between the Gibraltar and United Kingdom Government delegations as we prepare to leave the European Union and as British officials engage with individual Members States on matters relating to the future relationship between the UK and Gibraltar, on the one hand, and the European Union on the other.

The Gibraltar delegation included the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle. The UK delegation included senior officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and from the Department for Exiting the European Union.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister then held separate meetings during the rest of the afternoon and returned to Gibraltar yesterday.