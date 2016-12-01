GIBRALTAR TOURIST BOARD AT WORLD TRAVEL MARKET IN LONDON

A Gibraltar Tourist Board delegation exhibited at the 37th annual World Travel Market in London last month alongside five local companies co-exhibiting at the event.

The WTM is the leading global event for the international travel industry and a unique opportunity for tourist trade representatives from across the world to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business.

It is estimated that WTM generates more than £2.5 billion of travel industry contracts and attracts the participation of over 180 countries and regions.

“Our participation at the World Travel Market, once again highlights the importance of tourism in Gibraltar which has been given renewed impetus by the current administration,” said Minister for Tourism Gilbert Licudi. “The improved tourist product has had an impact across the tourist industry and we have seen a steady expansion across key sectors, including aviation, with total passenger numbers at the Gibraltar International Airport exceeding record levels in recent years.”

It is also a great opportunity for leading industry executives to address a diverse range of relevant issues affecting the development of the global industry in the years ahead.

“Our successful and pro-active marketing strategy has placed the Rock in a strong position as the ideal short term holiday destination,” Mr Licudi said. “The growth in the tourism industry reflects the political commitment of the Government which sees tourism as one of the main economic drivers of Gibraltar.”

The local companies involved were The Sunborn Hotel; Gibraltar Taxi Association; Parody Tours; The Bland Group and MH Bland.

Also on the stand were Tracey Poggio and Ian Leyde from Gibraltar House in London and, on one of the days, Gillian Casciaro of the Ministry of Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port.