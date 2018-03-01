The Gibraltar Tourist Board Updates its Website

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) is pleased to announce a further update of its

www.visitgibraltar.gi website. The update includes a fresh new look including more image and video content and the availability of the website in the Spanish language.

The ease of navigation has been improved too with faster access to the more popular sections. The website will be made available in other languages over the coming months.

New sections include suggested itineraries for visitors to Gibraltar with different requirements. The events section has been given more prominence, building on the success of Gibraltar’s increasingly popular cultural calendar. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Gorham’s Cave Complex, is given a higher profile and the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games XVIII will feature throughout the year.

Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi QC, said: “To support the GTB’s new Year of Culture campaign and to enhance the website, we felt it was time to introduce some improvements. The website will now have a greater reach as it is translated into different languages and it has become easier to move around the different sections. The video content is very effective and this will serve to strengthen the marketing of the destination along with our strong presence on social media.”