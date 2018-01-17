Gibraltar Spring Festival 2018 – Competition Time!

Gibraltar Cultural Services will hold a Short Story Competition and a Logo Competition as part of this year’s Gibraltar Spring Festival 2018.

Logo Competition

Open to all ages. Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2018’

The prize for the winning entry is £300.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from The Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street where works may be handed in between 9.30am to 7.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Tuesday 13th March 2018.

Short Story Competition

Open to both Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

There will be four categories as follows:

School Years 4 to 5 250 – 350 words School Year 6 to 7 250 – 350 words School Years 8 to 11 450 – 550 words School Years 12 to 13 500 – 1000 words Adults Must not exceed 1000 words

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £300 and a trophy. Additionally, each category will receive a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from: • Schools and the College • The Department of Education, 23 Queensway • Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street • www.culture.gi

Works may be handed in at the Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 9.30am and 7.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Monday 19th March 2018.

For any enquiries please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi